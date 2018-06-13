World Cup Betting: Cause for quiet optimism for England and Harry Kane

Ben Cleminson

If the 2014 World Cup was a feast of football, England were the ones going hungry.

Of the record 171 goals scored, the Three Lions contributed just two, as Roy Hodgson’s men bombed out in the group stage.

Elimination to Iceland at Euro 2016 means expectations are low here – but Gareth Southgate may have cause to be quietly optimistic.

Read more: Trevor Steven: Why Neymar holds the key to this World Cup

A relatively easy group, and with a young, versatile and talented squad, means that while England probably won’t win the whole thing, they should at least do better than the last few tournaments.

The focal point of that team is captain Harry Kane – who netted 41 times last term for Tottenham, and with stats as good as any around.

The one-season-after-another wonder left Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his wake as he scored 56 goals in 52 games for club and country in 2017, more than any other player in Europe.

It usually takes six goals to win the World Cup Golden Boot, and with Tunisia and Panama up first, Kane could quite feasibly get the bulk of that tally in the first two games.

While some of his contenders may well go further in the tournament, I think the 18.5 for Kane to be the top scorer with BETDAQ looks a great price.

Read more: Rashford shines in England win to give Soutghate headache

So what of England, then?

Unless there is a disaster of Iceland proportions, the Three Lions should be making it comfortably through the group – and if Kane is firing, I don’t see why they can’t pip Belgium to top spot too.

Fuelled by traditional pre-tournament optimism, I think England can win a first knockout match since 2006 against one of Poland or Senegal, but with Germany in the quarter-finals, that may be as far as they get.

I suggest backing England’s stage of elimination as the quarter-final at 3.25 with BETDAQ.

Pointers

Harry Kane Golden Boot – 18.25 (BETDAQ)

England out in the QF – 3.25 (BETDAQ)