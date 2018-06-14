Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover commercial finance, insurance and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

IGF

Steve Websdale has joined IGF: Independent Growth Finance, the leading independent commercial finance provider, as managing director, commercial. As a member of the IGF Group board of directors, Steve will be responsible for IGFs commercial activities, including marketing and development of the invoice finance business unit. Steve has over 30 years’ experience in commercial finance, with more than 20 years at board level with Alex Lawrie (Lloyds), Capital Bank (Bank of Scotland) and Venture Finance (ABN AMRO). He is recognised as a market leader in invoice finance and asset based lending.

L&G Mature Savings

Legal & General’s chief executive of mature savings, Jackie Noakes, has announced her intention to step down from her position after 11 years with the company. Jackie joined Legal & General in 2007 as IT director for the group. In 2011 she assumed responsibility for shared services. In 2015 she was appointed CEO of the retail savings businesses. Jackie led two successful sales; firstly the sale of Cofunds to Aegon, and then the sale of Mature Savings to SwissRe in December 2017, having first simplified and improved the efficiency of the underlying business. During her time at Legal & General, Jackie played a significant role in advancing and transforming technology across the business, introducing robotics to the firm and shaping board-level discussions about how to optimise and deploy technology in order to adopt new business models.

Hausfeld

Litigation boutique, Hausfeld, welcomes Lucy Pert as a commercial litigation partner in its London office. Lucy joins the firm from leading litigation funder, Harbour Litigation. Lucy’s appointment takes the firm’s London resident partner headcount to 11 following the promotion of Lesley Hannah and Wessen Jazrawi to the partnership in January. The firm now has over 30 lawyers in its London operation. Lucy has a broad range of commercial litigation experience with a focus on financial services, contentious restructuring and insolvency. Before Harbour, Lucy was at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan where she represented a range of clients including, major banks, hedge funds and private equity houses. She has also worked across a range of industries including oil and gas, real estate and hospitality. Lucy is dual qualified as a US and UK lawyer and is a member of the New York bar. Her wide-ranging experience as both a financial services litigator and litigation funder will complement the group’s offering.

