Emily Nicolle

A 24-hour Tube strike on the Jubilee Line has been called off tomorrow, due to a row over timetable changes between the Transport for London (TfL) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

Two previous 24-hour walkouts, organised by both RMT and train drivers' union Aslef and set for 6 June, were also called off, as well as separate dispute involving Aslef on the District Line.

TfL extended the peak service on the busiest sections of the Jubilee Line this month, so that passengers can benefit from quicker and more frequent trip. The decision has made unions unhappy. They said the imposition of new timetables has overridden current rostering agreements.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said drivers were angry about "the impact on work-life balance", while Aslef said the new rosters increase the number of Saturday shifts drivers are required to work, and breaks a previous agreement to maintain the same percentage of rest days as the service expands.

Nigel Holness, London Underground's director of network operations, said in a statement yesterday: "The new Jubilee Line timetable will benefit thousands of passengers every day as we extend the most frequent, peak-time service from 30 minutes to two hours.

"We have agreements with our trade unions on the amount of weekend working we ask our drivers to do, and implementing this timetable keeps us well within those agreements."

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement:

"Pleased to confirm Jubilee Line workers have called off tomorrow’s planned strike, which would have caused huge inconvenience for Londoners, businesses and visitors to our city.

"Since I became Mayor I have been determined that relations between Transport for London and hardworking staff and trade unions improve. This shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff."