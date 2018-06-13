How house prices across the UK have changed so far this year

Rebecca Smith

Average house prices in the UK rose by 3.9 per cent in the year to April 2018, according to the Office for National Statistics' UK house price index.

The average price of a property in the UK was £226,906.

For England, the April data from the ONS showed that on average, house prices had risen by 1.1 per cent since March.

The North East posted the greatest monthly rise - up 4.2 per cent, while the East of England had the chunkiest monthly price fall - down 0.8 per cent.

Read more: Ranked: Countries with the biggest house price growth

Average house prices across the UK have increased by 3.9 per cent in the year to April 2018 - down from 4.2 per cent in March 2018.

House price growth rankings:

Country and government office region Average house price Monthly change Annual change South West £255,207 1.8 per cent 6.1 per cent West Midlands £192,090 0.8 per cent 5.9 per cent Scotland £148,952 2.5 per cent 5.6 per cent East Midlands £186,480 1.3 per cent 4.8 per cent North East £130,489 4.2 per cent 4.5 per cent Wales £156,495 1.6 per cent 4.4 per cent Northern Ireland £130,026 0.3 per cent 4.2 per cent England £243,639 1.1 per cent 3.7 per cent South East £324,530 0.9 per cent 3.5 per cent Yorkshire and the Humber £158,545 1.4 per cent 3.5 per cent East of England £286,447 -0.8 per cent 2.5 per cent North West £155,868 0.0 per cent 2.4 per cent London £484,584 2.4 per cent 1 per cent

The most up to date HM Land Registry sales for London show that the number of house sales that went through in February 2018 slumped by nearly 24 per cent to 5,411, compared with 7,108 for the year before.

London house prices have, on average, risen by 2.4 per cent since March, with an annual price rise of one per cent taking the average property value to £484,584.

The ONS' head of inflation, Mike Hardie, said:

Annual house price growth continued to slow, with weak growth in London offset by increases in the South West and West Midlands. Nationally, rental prices remained unchanged, with rents in London falling on the year for the first time in nearly eight years.

Read more: The regions most confident about house price rises in the next six months