Long week at work, feeling overstretched, and in need of a break?
Well, fear not, because TripAdvisor has compiled the top wellness travel destinations around the globe for those looking to focus on the likes of well-being through everything from yoga to meditation.
The travel and restaurant website said wellness tourism was a growing trend where travellers aren't just seeking a holiday, but looking to boost their mental and physical health.
Read more: These have been named the most expensive cities in the world for expats
So it has sifted through where has highly rated spa hotels, wellness experiences and healthy restaurants, and compiled the top 10 destinations.
|Top 10 wellness destinations around the world
|1. Bali, Indonesia
- Spa hotel: Warwick Ibah Luxury Villas & Spa, Ubud
- Wellness experience: Ubud Yoga House
- Healthy restaurant: Moksa Plant-based Cuisine & Permaculture Garden, Ubud
|2. Rishikesh, India
- Spa hotel: Aloha On The Ganges by Leisure Hotels
- Wellness experience: Yoganga Healing Retreat
- Healthy restaurant: Ramana’s Organic Cafe
|3. Sedona, Arizona, US
- Spa hotel: Kimpton Amara Resort & Spa
- Wellness experience: Sedona Soul Spa
- Healthy restaurant: Indian Gardens Cafe & Market
|4. Hepburn Springs, Australia
- Spa hotel: Shizuka Ryokan Japanese Country Spa Retreat
- Wellness experience: Hepburn Mineral Springs Reserve
- Healthy restaurant: The Surly Goat
|5. Ko Samui, Thailand
- Spa hotel: Vana Belle, A Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui
- Wellness experience: Tamarind Springs Forest Spa
- Healthy restaurant: Supattra Thai Dining
|6. Costa Rica
- Spa hotel: Nayara Springs
- Wellness experience: Tabacon Hot Springs
- Healthy restaurant: Organico Fortuna
|7. Goa, India
- Spa hotel: Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa
- Wellness experience: Rita's Gourmet Goa
- Healthy restaurant: Zest
|8. Zermatt, Switzerland
- Spa Hotel: The Omnia
- Wellness experience: The Matterhorn
- Healthy restaurant: Restaurant Chez Vrony
|9. Maldives
- Spa hotel: Baros Maldives
- Wellness experience: Duniye Spa
- Healthy restaurant: Just Veg by Atmosphere
|
10. Ibiza, Spain
- Spa hotel: Ca Na Xica Boutique hotel and spa
- Wellness experience: Yoga Pilates Ibiza
- Healthy restaurant: La Mesa Escondida
Read more: Here are the 9 travel gadgets you need on your next holiday