Long week at work, feeling overstretched, and in need of a break?

Well, fear not, because TripAdvisor has compiled the top wellness travel destinations around the globe for those looking to focus on the likes of well-being through everything from yoga to meditation.

The travel and restaurant website said wellness tourism was a growing trend where travellers aren't just seeking a holiday, but looking to boost their mental and physical health.

So it has sifted through where has highly rated spa hotels, wellness experiences and healthy restaurants, and compiled the top 10 destinations.

Top 10 wellness destinations around the world 1. Bali, Indonesia Spa hotel: Warwick Ibah Luxury Villas & Spa, Ubud

Wellness experience: Ubud Yoga House

Healthy restaurant: Moksa Plant-based Cuisine & Permaculture Garden, Ubud 2. Rishikesh, India Spa hotel: Aloha On The Ganges by Leisure Hotels

Wellness experience: Yoganga Healing Retreat

Healthy restaurant: Ramana’s Organic Cafe 3. Sedona, Arizona, US Spa hotel: Kimpton Amara Resort & Spa

Wellness experience: Sedona Soul Spa

Healthy restaurant: Indian Gardens Cafe & Market 4. Hepburn Springs, Australia Spa hotel: Shizuka Ryokan Japanese Country Spa Retreat

Wellness experience: Hepburn Mineral Springs Reserve

Healthy restaurant: The Surly Goat 5. Ko Samui, Thailand Spa hotel: Vana Belle, A Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui

Wellness experience: Tamarind Springs Forest Spa

Healthy restaurant: Supattra Thai Dining 6. Costa Rica Spa hotel: Nayara Springs

Wellness experience: Tabacon Hot Springs

Healthy restaurant: Organico Fortuna 7. Goa, India Spa hotel: Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa

Wellness experience: Rita's Gourmet Goa

Healthy restaurant: Zest 8. Zermatt, Switzerland Spa Hotel: The Omnia

Wellness experience: The Matterhorn

Healthy restaurant: Restaurant Chez Vrony 9. Maldives Spa hotel: Baros Maldives

Wellness experience: Duniye Spa

Healthy restaurant: Just Veg by Atmosphere 10. Ibiza, Spain Spa hotel: Ca Na Xica Boutique hotel and spa

Wellness experience: Yoga Pilates Ibiza

Healthy restaurant: La Mesa Escondida

