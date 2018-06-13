Salesforce commits to $2.5bn UK investment ahead of No 10 tech roundtable

James Booth

US tech company Salesforce announced last night that it was investing $2.5bn (£1.87bn) in the UK over the next five years, ahead of today’s tech roundtable at 10 Downing Street.

Salesforce, a world leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software, said yesterday it would invest in the UK over the next five years to increase its headcount, data centre capacity and office space.

The news comes ahead of today’s tech conference at 10 Downing Street hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May which will see £2.3bn of private investment and 1,600 new jobs announced.

Other measures announced include a new £2.5bn British patient capital programme and a startup visa for entrepreneurs that will launch in early 2019.

May said: “The measures we are announcing today will allow innovative British start-ups to invest in their future – and in the UK – by hiring more skilled people, expanding their business and exporting their expertise across the world.

“It’s a great time to be in tech in the UK, and our modern Industrial Strategy will drive continued investment, ensuring the nation flourishes in the industries of the future and creating more high-paying jobs.”

Attendees at the event will include co-founder of Funding Circle Samir Desai, investor in X-fund Karen Appleton, chief executive of Softbank Rajeev Misra and chief financial officer of Square Sarah Friar.