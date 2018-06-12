Tuesday 12 June 2018 5:41pm

Hong Kong Horse Racing Betting Tips: Thou Shall Sing in the winners’ enclosure if Magic Man Moreira does the business

 
Wally Pyrah
Melbourne Racing
Joao Moreira will be hoping to get back in the lead in the title race (Source: Getty)

THERE is no doubt jockey Joao Moreira is still long odds-on favourite to retain his jockeys’ title over arch-rival Zac Purton, especially when his staunchest ally, champion trainer John Size, has so much fire-power housed in his stable.

The combination teams up with in-form Zero Hedge in the 2.15pm at Happy Valley, but an outside draw is off-putting, and it may prove wise to look elsewhere for Moreira winners from his full book of rides.

Moreira’s mount, THOU SHALL SING in the 1.45pm over six furlongs, looks a work in progress, but there was plenty to like about his latest run.

Despite being awkward around the final bend - unbalanced on the wrong leg - he still finished a promising fifth and could now be at his peak.

The champ also rides short-priced favourite Heroic Guru in the 12.45pm over the extended mile.

This talented but unpredictable performer hasn’t won for two years, and offers no value.

A better proposition could prove front-running GO GO WIN who has won from a 2lb higher mark, and has smart 10lb claimer Victor Wong in the saddle.

POINTERS

Go Go Win 12.45pm Happy Valley

Thou Shall Sing 1.45pm Happy Valley

City A.M.'s opinion pages are a place for thought-provoking views and debate. These views are not necessarily shared by City A.M.