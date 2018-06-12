Wally Pyrah

THERE is no doubt jockey Joao Moreira is still long odds-on favourite to retain his jockeys’ title over arch-rival Zac Purton, especially when his staunchest ally, champion trainer John Size, has so much fire-power housed in his stable.

The combination teams up with in-form Zero Hedge in the 2.15pm at Happy Valley, but an outside draw is off-putting, and it may prove wise to look elsewhere for Moreira winners from his full book of rides.

Moreira’s mount, THOU SHALL SING in the 1.45pm over six furlongs, looks a work in progress, but there was plenty to like about his latest run.

Despite being awkward around the final bend - unbalanced on the wrong leg - he still finished a promising fifth and could now be at his peak.

The champ also rides short-priced favourite Heroic Guru in the 12.45pm over the extended mile.

This talented but unpredictable performer hasn’t won for two years, and offers no value.

A better proposition could prove front-running GO GO WIN who has won from a 2lb higher mark, and has smart 10lb claimer Victor Wong in the saddle.

POINTERS

Go Go Win 12.45pm Happy Valley

Thou Shall Sing 1.45pm Happy Valley