Alys Key

Deliveroo has announced a new feature which will add 5,000 new restaurants to its platform and hot up competition with Just Eat.

Restaurants which handle their own delivery will now be able to list on Deliveroo alongside restaurants which deliver food through Deliveroo's rider network.

This puts Deliveroo in direct competition with Just Eat, which up until recently only listed restaurants which have their own delivery team.

Read more: Deliveroo dishes out £10m in shares as float draws closer

Restaurants which choose this option, dubbed 'Marketplace+' on Deliveroo will also be able to use Deliveroo riders if they need extra capacity to get orders out.

Deliveroo expects 5,000 new restaurants to join the platform as a result, creating another few thousand driver jobs.

By the end of the year, the service will be available in 50 more UK locations.

Read more: Just Eat has enlisted this Dragon's Den star to mentor restaurants

The move marks a new from Deliveroo's traditional focus on sit-down restaurants which do not already offer delivery.

It comes just months after Just Eat said it would invest around £50m in growing its own delivery arm, putting it more directly in competition with Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

By taking on a FTSE giant, Deliveroo is likely to reignite speculation that it is planning its own IPO.

Will Shu, Deliveroo's founder and CEO, told journalists earlier today that the company had big plans to grow, but that it was "not in any rush" to go public.

Read more: Pot Noodle is trialling a fast delivery service for office workers