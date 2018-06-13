Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover banking, utilities and finance tech. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

CivilisedBank

CivilisedBank, the digital SME bank with relationship managers, announces that Michele Turmore has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO). Michele joins from Harrods Bank where she was also COO. Michele is highly experienced in delivering operational change and transformation for UK banks. While at Harrods Bank she developed and put in place systems, processes and operational efficiencies to support delivery of the overall business plan through a period of significant expansion and through the sale of the bank. Previously Michele worked at Lloyds Banking Group, where she held numerous roles at senior manager and director level. As network director she was responsible for circa 450 branches, and she then held pivotal roles during the Lloyds/HBOS integration and the subsequent TSB divestment. Michele also has international experience, having worked as COO in the financial services sector in the UAE, where her responsibilities included working closely with the relevant regulatory bodies.

Utilitywise

Utilitywise, a leading independent utility cost management consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Debra Davies as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 July. Debra, who will also serve as chair of the remuneration committee, has spent the last 28 years with American Express, during which time she has held several senior leadership roles, including senior vice president, head of bank partnerships, global head of charge card products and vice president of the UK business.

Lacuna Solutions

Lacuna Solutions, the creators of ClientScope, a platform that delivers to banks and financial institutions a complete 360-degree view of their clients, has appointed a new senior partner, Dennis Sweeney. Dennis joins from Societe Generale, London, where he had represented Societe Generale on the board of both the Clearing House Automated Payment System (Chaps) and Swift UK Limited. He has worked in the industry for over 50 years working in diverse roles at firms including Midland Bank, Citibank and Lehman Brothers before joining Societe Generale Group in 1998 and progressed to managing director/group head Treasury operations. Through the period he was on the board of Swift UK Limited & represented Societe Generale as a Chaps board director until Chaps moved into Bank of England last year. As senior partner at Lacuna, Dennis will steer a programme to influence widespread industry change and build a working force to combat financial crime. He will report to CEO Diana Downing.

