London is one of the worst areas across the UK for buy-to-let investments, according to research from credit report and comparison firm Totallymoney.

The company looked at over 580,000 properties across England, Scotland, and Wales to rank each postcode, from best place for buy-to-let yields to worst.

The research found that north London fared particularly badly: five north London postcodes ranked in the capital’s bottom 10, with rental yields as low as 1.5 per cent.

East London fared far better for the best returns, with East Ham, Plaistow, Manor Park, Chingford, Stratford, and Poplar all ranking in the top 10 London postcodes for rental profits.

Meanwhile, the UK’s university cities offer the highest return on buy-to-let investments, with Liverpool coming out on top, the research found.

Liverpool postcodes L7 and L6 took first and second place, with average rental yields of 11.79 per cent and 11.59 per cent respectively.

Middlesbrough TS1 town centre postcode, home to Teeside University, took third place, with an average rental yield of 10.94 per cent.

Edinburgh postcode EH8 came in fourth, with average yields of 10.62 per cent.

Outside of London, the worst performing area was Bournemouth’s BH14 postcode, which has average rental yields of 1.68 per cent.

All postcodes in the 25 lowest yielding areas have average house prices of more than £300,000, according to Totallymoney, suggesting more affordable house prices generate better rental yields.

Totallymoney’s head of brand and content, Joe Gardiner, said:

“With students flocking to university cities year after year and looking for a place to live, it’s no surprise the student market is a dependable one for landlords.

“Since so many students are looking for accommodation, landlords may use this as an opportunity to drum up competition between them.

“But, due to the tenant fee ban, changes in mortgage tax relief, and tighter buy-to-let lending criteria, rental profits are now being squeezed more than ever.”