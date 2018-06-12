Jasper Jolly

The government’s proposed new insolvency regime to stop a repeat of the BHS failure could result in more companies being liquidated because of higher risks for company directors, according to a corporate governance experts.

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (Icsa) and the Institute of Directors (IoD) have both warned that directors should not be liable for companies after they have been sold.

Under the government proposals directors of a parent company could remain liable for a former subsidiary for two years after a sale, while “unfair” or “excessive” corporate rescue schemes could be unwound.

Read more: Sir Philip Green takes no responsibility for BHS saga

However, the new moves could “preclude the possibility of failing companies being acquired and returned to profit, as the costs and effort required would be outweighed by the risks,” according to Peter Swabey, policy and research director at Icsa.

The changes, put forward in a government consultation which closed on Monday, address perceived issues with the insolvency regime highlighted by retailer BHS’s failure after it was sold by Sir Philip Green. MPs accused Green of forcing through a “rushed sale” to a “wholly unsuitable purchaser”, Dominic Chappell.

Meanwhile, the recent failure of construction and outsourcing firm Carillion has left thousands of smaller contractors out of pocket.

Read more: BHS and Carillion prompt government crackdown on "dodging debts" directors

Both business groups agreed with the government that action should be taken to stop directors from avoiding liabilities, but balked at tying directors to companies they no longer own.

IoD head of corporate governance Roger Barker said: “We would warn against proposals making holding company directors responsible for up to two years after the sale of a subsidiary has gone through – it makes no sense for directors to remain responsible for companies that are no longer under their control.”

Swabey said: “The focus should be on robust enforcement of current regulations rather than additional legislation.”

Read more: Insolvency Service ramps up investigation into collapse of BHS