Alexandra Rogers

Commuters on the Jubilee Line are being warned to brace themselves for further strike action on Thursday which will mean no services will be in operation.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is currently in talks with Transport for London (TfL) to prevent the action going ahead.

If it does go ahead, there will be no services operating on the entire line all day and it is likely that services into Friday morning will be affected.

All other Tube lines should operate as normal but will be busier as Jubilee Line users look for alternative routes.

TfL is making timetable changes so Jubilee Line passengers can benefit from quicker and more frequent trips, but the unions weren't happy. They said the imposition of new timetables has overridden current rostering agreements.

Read more: TfL plans crunch talks with the RMT to stave off this week's Tube strike

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said drivers were angry about "the impact on work-life balance", while Aslef has said the new rosters increase the number of Saturday shifts drivers are required to work, and breaks a previous agreement to maintain the same percentage of rest days as the service expands.

Nigel Holness, TfL’s Director of Network Operations for London Underground, said: “We have adhered to our agreements and policies with the trade unions throughout this dispute. The action is completely unnecessary and will only cause disruption for customers, for which I apologise. The new Jubilee Line timetable is already benefitting thousands of Londoners every day and I call on the unions to continue working with us to deliver a good service to our customers and to call off this unjustified strike action.”

TfL is deploying an extra 70 buses and Metropolitan Line trains that usually terminate at Baker Street will continue north to terminate at Willesden Green.

Read more: What you need to know about Thursday's 24-hour Tube strike