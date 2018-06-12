Ofo wheels out dockless bike hire scheme to four new London boroughs

Alexandra Rogers

Bike-sharing start-up Ofo is gearing up to launch in another four London boroughs following on from a year of success in the capital.

The dockless bike sharing scheme is gearing up up to operate in Camden, Hammersmith and Fulham, Wandsworth and Waltham Forest, meaning it will now have three times the footprint of Boris bikes.

Ofo already operates in Southwark, Islington, Hackney, Redbridge, Richmond. Outside of London, it has a presence in Cambridge, Oxford, Norwich and Sheffield.​

Joseph Seal-Driver, Ofo’s UK General Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to bring our dockless bikes to even more London boroughs. Over the past year we’ve really taken off across the capital and these launches show the increasing popularity of bike sharing in London.

“We will be working very closely with all the new councils to ensure Ofo’s rollout goes as smoothly as possible and to provide the best experience for residents. We are looking forward to seeing our distinctive yellow bikes on the streets giving people a fun, cheap and environmentally friendly way to get around.”​

Rival Uber has also been moving into the electric bike space in recent months. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he planned to roll out the company's electric bike scheme throughout Europe in the summer, following its purchase of bike company Jump earlier this year.

Transport for London (TfL) has also been encouraging people to ditch their cars in favour of cycling. It recently announced it had set up new scheme with the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) to offer exclusive discounts and improved access to e-bikes.

More than a fifth of people who don’t cycle say they are put off by a lack of fitness, a wariness of long distances and old age, according to TfL.