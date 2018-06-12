Alys Key

London's Thai barbecue restaurant Kiln has been named the UK's best restaurant, as the capital dominated the ranking of top foodie spots.

Kiln topped the list compiled by Restaurant Magazine at the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards, which was announced last night.

The small restaurant on Brewer Street in Soho is owned by Ben Chapman and Brian Hannon, with head chef Nick Molyviatis heading up the kitchen. It is known for its authentic take on Thai food.

It was the crowning jewel of a list which heavily featured favourite London eateries.

But it was a poor showing for the City of London, with none of the square mile's restaurants making it into the top 100, leaving discerning City workers to wander over to Shoreditch or Clerkenwell to get their gourmet fix, or trek over to Victoria and Mayfair.

The top 10 restaurants in the UK

Rank Restaurant Location 1 Kiln Soho, London 2 Sabor Mayfair, London 3 A Wong Victoria, London 4 Core by Clare Smyth Notting Hill, London 5 L'Enclume Cartmel, Cumbria 6 Moor Hall Aughton, Lancashire 7 Lyle's Shoreditch, London 8 Restaurant Sat Bains Nottingham 9 The Sportsman Seasaleter, Kent 10 Nathan Outlaw Port Isaac

