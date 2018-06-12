Catherine Neilan

Donald Trump has praised Kim Jong-Un for giving an “unwavering commitment” to denuclearisation, following a historic agreement between the two world leaders.

The US President and North Korean chairman revealed they had signed a document in which Trump gave security guarantees to the DPRK in response to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

The two sides have pledged to attempt to build a lasting and stable peace regime, as well as repatriating the remains of prisoners of war or others

During a press conference from Singapore, Trump said he and Kim had spent “intensive hours together”, during an "honest, direct and productive" meeting. Trump thanked his counterpart for taking "a bold step for his people".

Trump insisted “it will be verified” by both Koreans and international observers, arguing that the reason the document lacked detail was because "there wasn't time".

After the the document was signed Kim agreed verbally to destroying North Korea’s “major missile engine testing site”, Trump said.

“Chairman Kim has before him an opportunity like no other to be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of prosperity for his people,” Trump said.

He added that the agreement would save the US "a lot of money", saying the country would be "stopping the war games".

He also called Kim a “very talented” leader, following a question about North Korea’s human rights record.

Trump jokes about feeling very uncomfortable in front of so many journalists as he invites questions.