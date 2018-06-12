Tuesday 12 June 2018 9:46am

Donald Trump says Kim Jong-Un made "unwavering commitment" to denuclearise North Korea

 
Catherine Neilan
Follow Catherine
U.S. President Trump Meets North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un During Landmark Summit In Singapore
Trump says the denuclearisation will be verified by both Korea and international observers (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump has praised Kim Jong-Un for giving an “unwavering commitment” to denuclearisation, following a historic agreement between the two world leaders.

The US President and North Korean chairman revealed they had signed a document in which Trump gave security guarantees to the DPRK in response to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

The two sides have pledged to attempt to build a lasting and stable peace regime, as well as repatriating the remains of prisoners of war or others

During a press conference from Singapore, Trump said he and Kim had spent “intensive hours together”, during an "honest, direct and productive" meeting. Trump thanked his counterpart for taking "a bold step for his people".

Trump insisted “it will be verified” by both Koreans and international observers, arguing that the reason the document lacked detail was because "there wasn't time".

After the the document was signed Kim agreed verbally to destroying North Korea’s “major missile engine testing site”, Trump said.

“Chairman Kim has before him an opportunity like no other to be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of prosperity for his people,” Trump said.

He added that the agreement would save the US "a lot of money", saying the country would be "stopping the war games".

He also called Kim a “very talented” leader, following a question about North Korea’s human rights record.

Trump jokes about feeling very uncomfortable in front of so many journalists as he invites questions.

Tags

Related articles

Trump-Kim summit gives "unprecedented opportunity" to change North Korea
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Trump-Kim meeting: Leaders promise the world will 'see major changes'
Torjus Roberg
Torjus Roberg | Staff

PM: G7 was "difficult" as Trump pushes back over Russia and tariffs
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff