Ted Baker revenues rise after online sales boost

Torjus Roberg

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Ted Baker has announced that group revenue had grown 4.2 per cent in the 19-week period between 28 January and 9 June.

The boost was mostly due to higher online sales which the company called an “integral and increasingly important component within our retail channel” which rose by almost 34 per cent.

Ray Kelvin, founder and chief executive of the company, commented on the trading update: “We are pleased with the customer responses to our collections as well as the brand's continued expansion across each of its distribution channels.”

“Our global e-commerce business continues to grow very strongly and is complemented by our unique stores and digital and social selling strategy, which showcase the brand to our customers.”

The company's wholesale sales for the period increased as well by just over 14 per cent, but the company did not make any changes to its full-year outlook.

The overall increase in retail sales, e-commerce included, was just 0.7 per cent as the company said that unseasonal weather in Europe and the east coast of America put a strain on trading conditions.

Kelvin continued: “The group's continued progress and growth is a reflection of the design and quality of our collections as well as the sustained appeal of the Ted Baker brand.”

“These strengths along with our business model and the passion, skill and commitment of our team mean that, despite an uncertain consumer outlook, we are well positioned to continue Ted Baker's long-term development.”

