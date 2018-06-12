Rebecca Smith

The challenges facing high street stalwarts were laid bare in New Look's full-year results today, as it revealed the full details of a "very difficult" year for the retailer.

While the fashion chain reported a loss and falling sales for the year, executive chairman Alistair McGeorge said a turnaround plan is "well underway" and the company is now seeing "green shoots emerge". But, the retailer is braced to weather a storm - McGeorge said trading conditions will remain tough in the year ahead.

The figures

Pre-tax losses spiralled from a £16.6m loss last year to £234m for the year to 24 March.

New Look reported an underlying operating loss of £74.3m, and a 7.3 per cent fall in sales to £1.4bn.

The retailer said there were £34.2m of one-off costs, including stock clearance, which was incurred during the 2018 financial year, in a clear out to enable a "clean trading position" for the coming year.

New Look brand like-for-like sales slumped 11.4 per cent, while sales on its website were down by nearly a fifth.

The retailer said its liquidity position is improving, and early first quarter trading hints that there has been a pick-up in "specific womenswear areas" where it had turned its attention to initially.

Why it's interesting

The fashion chain entered into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in March - one of many peppering the high street of late - as it looks to overhaul the business.

The CVA, involving the closure of 60 stores, allows New Look to reduce rents by between 15 per cent and 55 per cent across 393 stores.

The three-year agreement was backed by a huge majority of creditors; 98 per cent of votes were in favour of the deal.

The retailer said today that "significant progress" has been made to deliver more financial and operational stability, and reduce its fixed cost base, that the retailer said will be reflected in the 2019 financial year "and beyond".

What the company said

Alistair McGeorge, executive chairman, said:

Last year was undoubtedly very difficult for New Look, with a well-documented combination of external and self-inflicted issues impacting our performance. We have started the new financial year with a much cleaner stock position and are now seeing green shoots emerge. We still have more work to do to restore long-term profitability, but I am confident we are now better placed to achieve this than we were when I returned to the business over six months ago. Trading conditions will remain tough in the year ahead, but further operational efficiencies and a resolute focus on our core strengths and heartland customer will help to ensure we remain on the right track.

