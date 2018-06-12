Torjus Roberg

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met last night in Singapore, marking the first time leaders of the two countries meet, and signed an unknown “comprehensive” document.

Both leaders left the island of Sentosa, where the meeting took place, around 7am with Trump staying behind in Singapore to address members of the press while Kim will be leaving Singapore within hours.

Trump said after the talks: “We had a terrific day and we learned a lot about each other and our countries … I learned he [Kim Jong-un] is a very talented man and I also learned he loves his country very much. We will meet many times.”

Although it is unknown what the leaders discussed, they were expected to discuss denuclearisation and possible peace terms and Kim ended by saying they had a “historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind. The world will see a major change” and Trump saying that denuclearisation was expected to happen “very, very quickly”.

Despite years of threats from both sides and no direct dialogue between the countries' leaders, the meeting marks the start of a diplomatic process and could improve the up-until-now turbulent relationship.

Trump, when asked if he would invite Kim to the White House, even said: “Absolutely, I will”.

Kim did not leave North Korea for the first six years after assuming the role of leader after the death of his father Kim Jong-il in 2011, but has now visited China, South Korea and Singapore so far this year.

Trump left early from the G7 meeting in Quebec on Saturday, resulting in the world leaders not being able to reach a consensus on key issues the summit was meant to solve.

Days before the summit, Trump already criticised several of the leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, complaining about the trade tariffs currently facing the US.

Macron wrote ahead of the meeting on his profile: “The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a six country agreement if need be.”

