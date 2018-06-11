Sebastian McCarthy

Former England rugby international Tim Rodber has secured the backing of private equity firm Bowmark Capital as he becomes the latest success story in the flexible workspace market.

The retired sportsman, who is now chief executive of The Instant Group, said: “I am excited about the systematic change going on in this industry”.

The Instant Group, which describes itself as the world’s largest procurer of serviced office space, will remain independently owned, though it now has the financial backing to continue expanding abroad.

Read more: Danny Cipriani selected for England by Eddie Jones for the first time

Rodber said: “If you are trying to run a business today, you are confronted with all sorts of political, economic and technological uncertainty, and business friendly office solutions have been typically rigid and inflexible.”

He added: “There has been a massive uptake in flexible workspace opportunities, and we have also seen big institutional investors put money into this market”.

Read more: Four men summonsed to court over verbal abuse of Eddie Jones

The firm has already seen compound annual revenue growth of 30 per cent over the past four years, broadening its global reach to places such as Istanbul, Singapore and Berlin.

Bowmark managing partner Charles Ind said: "We are delighted to be supporting chief executive Tim Rodber and his team in the next stage of growth."

Rodber, who has 44 caps for his nation, admitted: “Working in the property sector has been a bit different from going up against the Springboks."