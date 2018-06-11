Jasper Jolly

Business secretary Greg Clark has backed a bid by UK standards-setters to keep the same product specifications as the EU after Brexit.

In a letter sent to the British Standards Institution (BSI) last week, Clark approved of the body’s plan to apply to remain part of Europe's voluntary standards-setting bodies.

The BSI, which gives the well-known kitemark and is appointed by the government to run the British standards regime, will bid to continue to be a member of European standards bodies.

While the BSI is run independent from the government, Scott Steedman, BSI director of standards, told City A.M. that Clark’s backing will help to avoid the risk of its status as a member being challenged in the future, providing certainty to firms.

Steedman said it is “helpful” that Clark has showed that “he respects the independence of the BSI” to continue as a member.

European standards are set by the European Standards Organizations (CEN, CENELEC and ETSI). The European bodies include both EU and non-EU members at present.

Business groups are broadly in favour of retaining the same standards as the EU to avoid having to make different products for each separate jurisdiction.

Claudia Catelin, EU and trade analyst at the Institute of Directors, said: “Businesses essentially want two things out of Brexit: clarity and minimum disruption.

"Firms often find that non-tariff barriers, such as compliance with regulation, are more burdensome than tariffs," she added. “Standards – unlike regulations – are voluntary, but it is crucial to maintain them in order to be internationally competitive post-Brexit. Given our members anticipate the EU will remain their main turnover market over the next five years, it would be out-of-step to break away from EU standards-setting bodies.”

The BSI plays a key role in setting standards and lobbying for the UK at the international level, at bodies such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

A business department spokesperson said: “The government recognises the important role standards and accreditation play in ensuring the safety of products while reducing barriers to trade.

“The government will ensure that its future relationship with the European Standards Organisations continues to support a productive, open and competitive business environment in the UK.”

