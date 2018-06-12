Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover trading, security and wholesale banking.

Saxo Bank

Saxo Bank, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, has appointed Eric Krueger to a newly established position as global head of client services, effective from 2 July. He will report directly to Damian Bunce, chief client officer of Saxo Bank. Eric will play a lead role in managing and developing Saxo Bank’s client relationships and the infrastructure serving those clients. He assumes the overall responsibility to lead Saxo Bank’s global client services organisation. Eric joins Saxo Bank with 20 years of experience in the financial industry with specific expertise in program trading, electronic trading and sales trading gained through his work at Barclays Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He joins Saxo after nine years at Barclays where he most recently served as managing director head of cash execution sales for the EMEA region.

Quest

Mark Rowley, the recently retired assistant commissioner for specialist operations (Asco) at the Metropolitan Police, has joined Quest, the global integrity and security advisory firm as a non-executive director. Rowley was the senior officer in charge of Counter Terrorism (CT) policing in the UK; a position he held since June 2014. As Asco, he represented CT policing in its engagement with government on operational and policy issues with tackling terrorism and espionage. In recent months, Rowley has led the police response to an unprecedented surge of threat from terrorism. Having been with the Metropolitan Police since 2011, joining immediately after the London riots, he has been fundamental to the force’s development since then, particularly with the foundation of the Specialist Crime and Operations business group. Prior to joining the Metropolitan Police, Rowley was chief constable of Surrey for four years where he led a radical change programme addressing austerity challenges.

ING Wholesale Banking

ING Wholesale Banking has appointed Lynn Ng as global head of commodities and food and agriculture within its industry lending business. In this newly created role, Lynn will be responsible for trade and commodity finance, structured commodities finance, metals and mining and the food and agribusiness. An experienced commodity financier, with over 20 years in the industry, Lynn has worked with international commodity banks like Rabobank and Fortis. Since joining ING in 2007, she has worked to grow ING’s trade and commodity finance business into one that is among the top three commodity financiers in Asia. In her new role, she will work with her global teams across Europe, Americas and Asia-Pacific.

