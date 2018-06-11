Ryanair signs deal with UK’s Unite to recognise cabin crew union

Oscar Lopez

Ryanair has signed a landmark agreement to recognise its UK cabin crew’s union, Unite, which will negotiate pay, hours and holidays, the union announced today.

The recognition agreement covers around 650 directly employed cabin crew operating out of Ryanair’s UK bases.

Unite represents over 25,000 cabin crew working for major airlines operating out of the UK.

Read more: UK pilots union threatens strike against Ryanair

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: “This is a historic agreement and a significant step by Ryanair.

“For the first time ever Ryanair’s UK cabin crew will have a recognised union in their corner to deal with workplace issues and collectively bargain on pay.

“I would like to thank all those involved in securing this agreement which shows what can be achieved by patient, determined negotiation.

“Unite looks forward to building a positive relationship with Ryanair that benefits passengers and workers alike.”

Read more: Ryanair among worst performing airline stocks in past year

The agreement comes after the embattled airline said it would recognise pilots' unions last December in order to avert holiday strife over potential strikes.

Ryanair had previously held firm to its long-standing policy of not recognising unions, but threats of industrial action have forced the Irish airline to reconsider its position.

Shortly afterwards, the company also announced that it would begin to recognise cabin crew unions as well.



Last week, Ryanair signed its first cabin crew union recognition agreement with ANPAC and ANPAV, who will represent Ryanair's cabin crew in Italy.