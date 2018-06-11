Henderson Park buys central London office space Athene Place for £101m

Oscar Lopez

Real estate investment group Henderson Park today announced that it has acquired office building Athene Place in London from Commerz Real, a subsidiary of Germany’s Commerzbank.

The £101m transaction was financed with senior debt provided by Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies.

Athene Place is a 147,000 square foot office building in central London opposite Goldman Sachs’ new European headquarters.

Located on the Central, District, and Circle lines, the building will also have access to the Elizabeth line, connecting it to Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports.

The deal marks Henderson Park’s eleventh investment and its first in the London office market.

Nick Weber, founding partner of Henderson Park, said: “Athene Place is an exceptional building which has already begun to attract interest from tenants and which we believe has huge potential in one of London’s fastest-moving and best connected sub-markets.

"This investment underscores our firm belief in the demand for institutional quality Central London office space, driven by London’s pre-eminent position as a centre for international business.

“We are excited to partner with Endurance Land and work to deliver a high quality asset for this part of the City.”

The acquisition marks a further UK expansion for Henderson Park, the investment group founded by former Goldman Sachs executive Nick Weber in 2016.

Last summer, the firm acquired the Hilton London Metropole and Hilton Birmingham Metropole for around £500m.