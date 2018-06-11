Rebecca Smith

Great Eastern Main Line passengers are being urged to check before travelling over the next few days, with disruption due to a major track fault at London Liverpool Street station.

Network Rail said this afternoon that a crack was identified during an inspection on the approach to Liverpool Street station and because of the size of the problem, that part of the track needs to be replaced. Trains are unable to access two platforms as a result.

For the mean time, Greater Anglia has altered some services for both the morning and afternoon rush hours, including some cancellations. It has warned that some passengers could need to get two trains to reach their destination, and trains will be busier.

Read more: TfL eyes rollout of 4G mobile coverage on Elizabeth Line and Crossrail 2

Some services on routes from Norwich, Ipswich, Harwich, Clacton, Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southminster and Southend to London will be affected.

There will an altered evening peak service affecting Norwich, Ipswich, Harwich, Clacton, Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southminster and Southend to and from London due to a track defect at #LondonLiverpoolStreet - alterations below: pic.twitter.com/iActRcONH5 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 11, 2018

Engineers are working "as quickly as possible" to provide a temporary six to enable a full service to run.

Steve Hooker, Network Rail’s head of maintenance for Anglia, said:

I understand the inconvenience this issue causes and apologise to everyone affected. We are working hard to repair this fault as quickly and safely as possible, so that we can get a full service back up and running. I advise that passengers check before they travel as some journeys may be split between two trains and trains will be busier than usual.

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia's train service delivery director, said the train operator was running as many trains as it can with two platforms being shut.

Off peak services and TfL rail services are scheduled to run as normal.

What's the issue at London Liverpool Street? A particularly troubling fault has affected a specialist piece of track which allows for trains to cross from one track to another, and a replacement part needs to be manufactured to order.

Engineers knew the part needed replacing and had ordered a replacement earlier in the year, but the part deteriorated quicker than expected, and the replacement can't arrive until October.

Network Rail has asked the manufacturers to speed up the order, and the permanent replacement will be put into place once the part is delivered.

Read more: TfL plans crunch talks with the RMT to stave off this week's Tube strike