Prime Minister Theresa May is still hopeful that Donald Trump will honour the G7 summit communique, after the US President pulled out blaming his Canadian counterpart who he blasted as "dishonest and weak".

The statement, signed by the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan said the respective countries agreed the need for “free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade” and the importance of fighting protectionism.

“We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies,” it added.

However, as with last year, the communique made it clear that the US had a different view on climate change.

Trump left the summit early and posted a flurry of aggressive tweets, personally attacking Justin Trudeau and saying he had told his representatives to row back from the summit communique.

“PM Justin Trudeau acted so meek and mild,” he tweeted. “Only to give a news conference after I left saying that ‘US tariffs were kind of insulting’ and ‘he will not be pushed around’.

“Very dishonest and weak” he claimed, adding in a separate tweet: “I have instructed our US reps not to endorse the communique.

This was backed by his new national security adviser John Bolton, who tweeted: “Just another G7 where other countries expect America will always be their bank. The President made it clear today. No more."

However, today Downing Street's spokesman said the Prime Minister was still confident the issue could be resolved.

"The communique was agreed by all the parties who attended the G7," he said. "We fully intend to honour it. We would hope that the US would similarly honour the commitments that they’ve made."