Gift and card maker IG Design Group wraps up a year of bumper profits

Gift and card maker IG Design Group is eyeing acquisition possibilities as it wraps up a year of bumper profits.

The company's share price rose two per cent this morning as it said it was on the lookout for opportunities to expand.

The figures

Revenue was up five per cent in the year to the end of March, coming in at £327.5m.

Average leverage improved to 1.5 times, compared to 2.3 times in 2017. Underlying profit before tax increased by 30 per cent to £22.8m.

Pre-tax profits jumped by half to £19.7m.

Why it's interesting

The company noted that the cost price of materials has increased, with headwinds from paper price inflation.

But in spite of these challenges, the group has improved profitability, and said that it was in a position to benefit from the market because it can operate at scale.

To further reap the benefits of the economies of scale, IG Design Group said it had M&A opportunities on the horizon, providing "a very bright future".

Analyst at Berenberg said that the management team had a "clear appetite for acquisitions" which could be beneficial to earnings by 2020.

What IG Design Group said

Paul Fineman, chief executive, said: "With the effective combination of our product and brand portfolio, together with an array of value adding services, we remain very well placed to continue to grow organically, across all regions and channels.

"This, together with carefully considered M&A opportunities supported by an ever strengthening balance sheet, provides a very bright future."

