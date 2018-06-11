Alys Key

We all know the feeling. After a really tough day at work, there's nothing you want more than to throw something.

Now all your dreams of post-work relaxation can come true, as a surprising leisure activity is set to hit central London.

Urban axe-throwing specialists Whistle Punks are on the hunt for a London flagship as the chain expands through the UK.

The idea is for players to let off steam by aiming for a bullseye, using a few axe-swinging methods taught by Whistle Punks instructors.

Once you've got the hang of it, players compete against their friends in a tournament.

The company has hired Savills to hit the bullseye with a big London space to add to the existing portfolio of sites in Vauxhall, Birmingham and Manchester.

“Urban axe throwing is the newest competitive socialising trend to come to the UK, following huge success in the US and Canada, with Whistle Punks at the forefront," said Carlene Hughes, associate director in the leisure team at Savills.

"We are pleased to be supporting its expansion and look forward to announcing details of a new London flagship in due course.”

The expansion of Whistle Punks coincides with an upswing in the popularity of social entertainment venues, with concepts like Swingers, Bounce, and Flight Club all proving a hit.

In February, City A.M. revealed that Bounce and Puttshack founder Adam Breeden could take his company public in the next five years.