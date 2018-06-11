Josh Mines

A Chinese plant that makes devices for Amazon is being investigated after an American watchdog group slammed the facility for harsh working conditions.

Contract manufacturer Foxconn said yesterday it would launch an investigation into the plant. A 94-page report said by China Labor Watch said bosses made staff work excessive hours, with low wages and inadequate training.

In a statement given to Reuters, Foxconn said: "We are carrying out a full investigation of the areas raised by that report, and if found to be true, immediate actions will be taken to bring the operations into compliance with our Code of Conduct."

Foxconn, which also makes Apple iPhones, has previously been criticised after a string on suicides at plants in China, leading it to promise that it would improve working conditions.

China Labor Watch added that around 40 per cent of the plant's staff were dispatch workers, around 10 per cent higher than the limit dictated by Chinese law.

In a statement, Amazon said: