Rebecca Smith

Crunch talks are set to go ahead this week between Transport for London (TfL) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union to stave off a bumper Tube strike planned for Thursday 14 June.

At present, the 24-hour walkout will go ahead on Thursday, but TfL confirmed this morning it plans to meet the union this week to try and carve out a resolution to a dispute over timetable changes on the Jubilee Line.

If the walkout goes ahead, there is unlikely to be any service on the Jubilee Line, and a number of stations are expected to be much busier than usual, including West Hampstead Thameslink, Hendon, South Hampstead, West Ham and Stratford.

Originally, two 24-hour Tube strikes were planned on the Jubilee Line during June by train drivers' union Aslef and the RMT, with a separate Aslef dispute on the District Line threatening further action on the same days too.

The walkouts set for the 6 June were called off after talks, with Aslef suspending its industrial action for the time being, but the RMT said the one-day Jubilee Line strike planned for Thursday remains on, pending further talks.

TfL is making timetable changes so Jubilee Line passengers can benefit from quicker and more frequent trips, but the unions weren't happy. They said the imposition of new timetables has overridden current rostering agreements.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said drivers were angry about "the impact on work-life balance", while Aslef has said the new rosters increase the number of Saturday shifts drivers are required to work, and breaks a previous agreement to maintain the same percentage of rest days as the service expands.

Meanwhile, Nigel Holness, TfL's director of network operations for London Underground, said the organisation has "adhered to the agreements we have in place with our unions throughout this dispute".

