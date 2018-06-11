Poundworld on brink of collapse as last-ditch talks fail

Alys Key

Poundworld is expected to crash into administration today following the collapse last week of talks with a rescue buyer.

The collapse will put more than 5,000 jobs at risk, making it the biggest retail insolvency so far this year by job numbers.

After buyout firm Alteri Investors walked away from a rescue deal, Poundworld's owner TPG Capital said it was in talks with other potential buyers.

Former Little Chef owner RCapital was touted as one possible saviour, according to Sky News. The chain's founder Chris Edwards was also thought at one point to be assembling a bid.

But without a new owner, the chain is poised to go into administration.

Read more: Buyout firm pulls out of Poundworld rescue deal talks