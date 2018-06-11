Sebastian McCarthy

British shops faced another month of tough trading in May despite improved weather conditions.

In May the number of shoppers going into stores fell 0.4 per cent on the previous year, compared with March when footfall declined six per cent on the year before, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC) figures.

Greater London suffered the most serious tumble in footfall last month, dropping 1.5 per cent in one year. While retail parks saw growth of 0.5 per cent, shopping centres continued to suffer significant declines, with a 2.9 per cent drop in May.

The new figures are the latest in the long term trend of declining visits to physical stores, as online retail outlets attract more consumers.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: "Policy makers can help to ease the pressure on both retailers and high streets by addressing the burden of business rates and adapting planning laws to support the successful reinvention of empty retail space."

Diane Wehrle, Springboard marketing and insights director, said: "It would be highly premature to regard the improvement in UK footfall to -0.4 per cent in May from a drop of -3.3 per cent in April as any form of bounce back."