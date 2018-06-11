Catherine Neilan

Theresa May will urge would-be rebels to unite behind her on Brexit, ahead of the return of the EU Withdrawal Bill to the Commons tomorrow.

In what is likely to be a highly charged meeting, the Prime Minister is expected to tell members of the backbench 1922 committee to stress that they have a duty to deliver on the referendum vote to leave the EU.

May fears that Remain-backing rebels could defeat her on a series of amendments made to the bill in the House of Lords. It is thought that there are enough Conservative MPs unhappy with the direction of travel on Brexit to embarrass the Prime Minister, not least on the question of a meaningful vote.

However it is not just the question of Brexit that will be under the spotlight during the debate and votes on the bill: it is also seen by some as a test of May's leadership.

A number of rebels told City A.M. last week that they may toe the line on Tuesday and Wednesday, on the back of a highly damaging week in which she had to convince at least one Cabinet minister, Brexit secretary David Davis, not to resign.

"The Prime Minister's position is weak and it may be that people think she has got enough problems without defeating her on the Kerr amendment [which calls for an "option" to remain within the customs union], which actually is pretty bloody tame," said one. "Certainly I'm keen to make sure that Theresa May's position as Prime Minister is not weakened in any way because of events over the backstop paper."

"The last thing we would want is to lose our Prime Minister - it would be the most deeply reckless act."

However, others are sticking to their guns.

Father of the house Ken Clarke told City A.M. it would be "a shame" if his colleagues folded, saying: "At last we can demonstrate we are living in parliamentary democracy. We can give a strong steer that we want a Single Market arrangement, with no new barriers to trade and investment.

"All the Brexiters will have to accept that is the kind of decision that in our democracy parliament is allowed to give."

He rubbished the idea any defeat could further weaken the Prime Minister, adding: "I don't think defeat will affect Teresa May - I think it will infuriate Jacob Rees-Mogg."

Fellow rebel Sarah Wollaston hinted that she would be joining him, tweeting: "I really don’t buy the argument that I should not vote for close EU links & soft Brexit for fear this would lead to a Corbyn government.

"This week’s crucial votes should not be about internal disputes in either Conservative or Labour parties. But about the nature of our future relationship with our closest trading partners and allies in the EU."

Either way, May is doing her utmost to ensure she has support come tomorrow.

According to the BBC, she will say: "We must be clear that we are united as a party in our determination to deliver on the decision made by the British people.

"They want us to deliver on Brexit and build a brighter future for Britain as we take back control of our money, our laws and our borders.