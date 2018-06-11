Torjus Roberg

Train companies are misleading customers about their rights to claim for consequential loss when becoming victims of train disruptions and cancellations, a Which? investigation shows.

Operators agreed in March to the changes made to the National Rail Conditions of Travel which included removing the section that said that customers could not claim refunds for costs incurred as a result of bad train service.

Despite this, Which? has found that certain train companies were still “thumbing their noses at passengers and the regulator” by refusing to consider the claims, potentially breaching the Consumer Rights Act.

Alex Hayman, managing director of public markets at Which?, said: “This is the largest in a catalogue of examples of train companies treating their passengers with breathtaking disregard.”

“They have been warned time and time again about their duties to ensure their passengers are getting the money they are owed when they fail to deliver, yet they fail to act until forced.”

The investigation found that the worst companies were Cross Country, Grand Central, Greater Anglia, Heathrow Express, ScotRail and Stansted Express.

Which? analysed 26 different train operators and found that 18 of them were not providing adequate information about customers' rights to apply for a refund or when they would consider a claim.

The investigation comes amid many nationwide disruptions as changes to train timetables have caused severe delays and cancellations, leaving many people without reliable transport links.

Network Rail's chief executive Mark Carne was given a CBE this weekend as a part of the Queen's birthday honours list which has sparked enormous controversy with Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron referring to it as “rewarding failure”.

Hayman continued: “The regulator must now start showing some teeth and take immediate enforcement action or the government has no choice but to step in and stand up for passengers and their rights.”

According to the Consumer Rights Act 2015, consumers are entitled to seek compensation when a service they have paid for is not provided. In the case of trains, being given a taxi or other transportation in lieu of a cancelled train.

