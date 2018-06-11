Rebecca Smith

Heathrow's boss remains confident the drawn-out process to get airport expansion underway won't be facing further political turbulence when the proposals go before MPs for a vote.

The airport's chief executive John Holland-Kaye said this morning the plans had cross-party support, and called on parliament to get expansion over the line so work can get underway.

He said:

We have a robust plan to expand Britain’s hub airport, unlocking billions in growth and creating tens of thousands of new skilled jobs – from Plymouth to Perth and Swansea to Southend. With strong cross-party support and a united voice from business and unions – MPs must finally seize the opportunity to expand Heathrow and secure a prosperous future for all of Britain.

The comments came as Heathrow reported traffic statistics for May, saying the royal wedding had been enough of a boost to secure a record month with 6.7m passengers travelling through the airport in May.

That was a 3.1 per cent rise on the year before, with Heathrow saying passenger numbers were up five per cent on North American flights.

With MPs gearing up for a vote this month on building a third runway at Heathrow, the airport said today that the latest polling had three-quarters of MPs backing expansion Heathrow and that support for the project "remains overwhelming".

Transport secretary Chris Grayling last week called on MPs to back the project for its local and national economic benefits, after getting the formal backing from Cabinet.

But there are some vocal opponents to expansion, not least foreign secretary Boris Johnson and former education secretary Justine Greening.

Labour's shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald has previously said he expects the expansion proposals to get sufficient support in parliament, though it remains to be seen whether the party will whip in favour of the scheme, reject it, or offer a free vote.

Last week, a party spokesman said Labour's initial assessment of the government's proposals suggested they would not pass the party's four tests that would ensure its backing.

