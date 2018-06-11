Rebecca Smith

The row brewing at Petropavlovsk has taken another interesting turn with the company's second largest shareholder coming out in support of the miner's leadership team in a boardroom battle.

Sothic Capital Management, which has a 10.9 per cent stake in the miner, said in an open letter to shareholders that it thought proposals put forward to bring back former directors and oust the current board, could squander the company's potential and ultimately allow it to be sold "at a discount to a minority of shareholders who may be working in concert".

Last month, shareholders called Cabs Platform and Slevin, which together hold 9.11 per cent of the business, called the return of former directors Pavel Maslovskiy, Roderic Lyne and Robert Jenkins.

Then last week, the biggest shareholder of Petropavlovsk wrote a letter to fellow investors, urging them to oust the current board and reinstate old directors including former chief executive Pavel Maslovskiy.

But today, Sothic said:

Sothic considers the so-called activist attempt by Cabs and Slevin as being contrary to good corporate governance and one which could jeopardise the significant value potential of Petropavlovsk.

The investor said the proposal being put forward was "lacking transparency (both in terms of those making the proposal and the motivation behind it)" and was "directly contrary to the successful corporate strategy currently in place".

It aired concerns that as the second largest shareholder in the company it did not know "the true identity or business interests" of the controlling shareholder of both Cabs and Slevin.

The boardroom battle at Petropavlosk has aroused suspicion since Cabs and Slevin only became shareholders shortly before they began their campaign to bring back Maslovskiy.

“The board calls for shareholders to trust in the company’s long-term, stable solution, and not the plan of phantom shareholders who seek to reinstate discredited directors who oversaw an 87 per cent decline in the company’s share price,” a Petropavlovsk spokesperson said last week.

