Culture secretary Matt Hancock has urged a rethink of the way GDP is measured, arguing digital technology could be at the root of the UK’s productivity puzzle.

Speaking ahead of London Tech Week, the Cabinet minister suggested the growth of free apps is benefiting consumers but potentially dampening economic figures.

The UK has the joint-lowest productivity in the OECD, alongside Japan. However digital technology accounts for one of the largest proportions of the economy out of any OECD country.

Earlier this year, OECD economists blamed rising inflation and poor business investment, which they attributed to uncertainty around Brexit, for much of the UK’s productivity gap.

Asked what chancellor Philip Hammond might raise during his Mansion House speech next week, which is expected to address the social and economic impact of technolcogy, Hancock said: “I think the measurement of productivity has been fundamentally changed by digital technology.

“A whole series of things we had to pay for are now free and I don't think the subject of economics has yet caught up with the impact of zero marginal cost production or products that are free.”

Hancock, who previously worked as an economist at the Bank of England looking into productivity challenges, said the measurement issues were “significant”, and pointed to the £4m additional funding the Treasury recently handed to the Office for National Statistics “to help improve their measures of productivity, so they better reflect the modern economy”, Hancock said.

Speaking at the time chief secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss said: “We are boosting our understanding of the Britain’s dynamic, go-getting companies that are driving productivity forward. From TransferWise to Deliveroo, disruptors are offering profoundly new services and shaking things up.

“We want to understand their impact on the economy, as together we build a country that works for everyone.”

While it is thought Hammond will address this issue, it is not expected to be front and centre of his flagship speech, which will focus more on issues facing the City.