Rolls-Royce gears up to cut white collar jobs

Rolls-Royce is to announce job cuts this week as part of its "simplification" programme designed to cut costs at the luxury car-maker.

City A.M understands that the company will announce the job cuts at an analyst briefing on Friday, according to sources close to the matter.

Reports have suggested that as many as 4,000 middle management and back office roles could be slashed, mainly from the company's base in Derby.

JP Morgan analysts reckon that up to 10 per cent of the firm's workforce of 50,000 could be struck off, although the actual figure is likely be lower.

Since he was appointed in 2015, chief executive Warren East has cut around 5,500 jobs in an effort to shave off the manufacturer's £200m annual costs.

Last year, Rolls-Royce struck a deal with unions to safeguard 7,000 British jobs through not making compulsory redundancies among its engineers for five years.

This leaves managers across finance, human resources and purchasing as the most likely to be targeted for cuts.

Rolls-Royce said it would not comment on "media speculation" about the impact of changes to the business.

A spokesperson for the company said:

In January, we announced a simplification of our business and began work on a restructuring of our support and management functions. We added at the time of our annual results in March that we would focus on operational restructuring of management, support and engineering and technology functions across the corporate centre and also in our three divisions (Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems).

The firm added that it was moving to a "considerably simplified staff structure, with fewer layers and greater spans of control across the group".

"We said we had retained restructuring experts Alvarez & Marsal to support us with this programme," the spokesperson continued. "We added that we expected this programme to deliver a significant reduction in costs and assist us in improving performance across the group as a whole, and that we would provide clarity of these benefits at an event for financial analysts and investors on 15 June. We are not commenting on current media speculation about the potential impact."

