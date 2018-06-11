Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover fintech, emerging markets investment and property. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

MarketInvoice

Fintech startup MarketInvoice has appointed Rija Javed as its chief technology officer (CTO) as the company looks to invest heavily into its technology. Rija Javed joins from Wealthfront, a leading Silicon Valley based startup. She becomes one of the first female CTOs at a fintech in the UK, breaking another glass ceiling for women in finance. In the role, Rija will be responsible for the engineering, data science, product and design teams. Rija began her engineering career in Canada with roles at IBM and Research in Motion before moving to Silicon Valley in 2012. After working at gaming company Zynga she joined automated financial adviser Wealthfront in 2013. Within her first few months, she built Wealthfront’s first mobile app before moving onto its investment products platform.

Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital, a leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank, has appointed Alexander Fonarkov as head of equity trading. Alexander will continue to be based in London and report to Roman Sarychev, global head of trading. Alexander rejoined Renaissance Capital in 2017 as head of international equity trading from Citigroup Global Markets, where he spent over four years from 2013 as director, CEEMEA cash equity trading, responsible for Russia/CIS and local markets client-flow facilitation and inventory management.

Property & Funding Solutions

City of London Group (COLG) can announce that Mark Bampton has been appointed managing director of Property & Funding Solutions (PFS), which is a recently launched business providing commercial bridging, refurbishment and development loans. PFS is a wholly owned subsidiary of City of London Group. Mark has over 30 years of SME/commercial lending and credit expertise, building an extensive network of business and professional relationships over this period. He has held a range of senior executive roles within Nationwide Building Society’s commercial division leading business development, loan execution and loan management teams across a wide spectrum of commercial lending. He was most recently the former national head of commercial property finance at Nationwide Building Society with overall responsibility for new lending and management of the commercial property loan book. He has a track record as an innovator, business creator and leader of growing businesses across lending, insurance and deposit products and success has been underpinned by the importance of developing strong business relationships and delivering what you say you will on time.

