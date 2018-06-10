Mind Gym flexes muscles with £140m London listing

Josh Mines

Training firm Mind Gym is planning to flex its market muscles through a £140m listing on London Stock Exchange arm AIM.

The company, which is owned by Octavius Black, an Eton peer of former Prime Minister David Cameron, has brought in Liberum Capital to handle the listing.

Mind Gym uses behavioural science to encourage its client's staff to think differently about their work.

City A.M understands that an announcement on the float is expected in the next few days.

The company was formed by Black and occupational psychologist Sebastian Bailey in 2000. Black's wife, Joanne Cash is also influential in the business as she has served as the company's chair since 2014.

The company employs 250 coaches around the world who host 500 "workouts" for middle managers. Training sessions are given names such as "breaking bias" and "wake your mind up".

Mind Gym says it has worked with 62 per cent of the FTSE 100 and over half (59 per cent) of the S&P 500. Its services have been used by a raft of notable clients including Deutsche Bank, Microsoft and Unilever.

Before setting up Mind Gym, Black worked for management consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton after graduating, before enjoying a short stint with Mirror Group's Robert Maxwell. After that, he moved to communications agency Smythe Dorward Lambert before he eventually founded his business at the turn of the millennium.