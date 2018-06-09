Torjus Roberg

New research shows that the number of women considering to invest in cryptocurrencies has doubled in the last six months.

Although demand among men is starting to level out, one in eight women, almost 13 per cent, would potentially invest in the digital currencies compared to six per cent at the end of last year.

The market research was carried out by London Block Exchange and it found that especially within the millennial generation cryptos have gained popularity with one in five female millennials wanting to invest.

Agnes de Roeyer, senior business analyst at London Block Exchange, said: “There’s still a common misconception that cryptocurrency is a game for men, but we’ve seen hundreds of women sign up for our exchange in the last few months and some of the most inspiring and knowledgeable investors, leading the way in the industry are female.”

Meanwhile, there was no significant growth in interest among men in the first half of the year, resulting in the growth audience for cryptocurrencies shifting.

The report also suggested that women are more likely to take a strategic approach to crypto investment and plan which assets to buy as they are 50 per cent less likely than men to suffer less from fear of missing out.

Men apparently are not as collaborative as women when pondering which digital assets to buy as women are twice as likely to consult friends and family before making a decision while men statistically prefer the 'going at it alone' approach.

