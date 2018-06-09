Torjus Roberg

Outgoing Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne has been appointed a CBE on the Queen's 92nd birthday, causing angry reactions among politicians and the public as the rail chaos continues.

The Queen's annual birthday honours included Carne, which has led Network Rail during a time where some areas of Britain has suffered severe delays and cancellations in the last weeks following a change to timetables.

Tim Farron, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, told the BBC that he would urge Carne to decline the award if he “had an ounce of political common sense”.

Farron said: “You should have some savvy and understand how these things are seen. You've got millions on people who rely on the railway … if you're presiding over all of that you don't need to be a PR genius to know that if you're given a [CBE], at that time people are going to think 'Why are we rewarding failure?'.”

Carne announced that he was leaving Network Rail later this year in February.

The changes in the timetable was meant to increase the frequency of trains and increase capacity for another 40,000 passengers. Usually, Network Rail finalises changes 12 weeks in advance but due to late engineering works, the company only had three week's notice.

Peter Hendy, Network Rail's chairman, said in a statement: “Clearly the timing of this award is difficult given the current industry issues and their effects on passengers, but we should take a step back and look at Mark's whole career.”

The birthday honours have been around since the time of Queen Victoria and seeks to acknowledge contributions made by people within business, arts and public service.

This year's list includes a damehood for actress Emma Thompson, knighthood for Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, knighthood for former footballer Kenny Dalglish and CBE to actor Tom Hardy.

