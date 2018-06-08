New homes going on sale in London this weekend

Melissa York

Avanton, Battersea

From £495,000

Live alongside the new headquarters of the Royal Academy of Dance and have access to its studio for exercise classes. The unique offer is part of the package at this new development close to the river. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments – including 50 sold as ‘affordable’ homes below market rate – are on sale in the Coda Residences collection less than 10 minutes from Clapham Junction station and 15 minutes from Battersea High Street. Spread across three buildings including a 23 storey tower, residents will also have access to private gardens. Visit codalondon.com



Apt Living, Hounslow

From £270,000

The first scheme from new developer Apt Living is going on sale on Saturday next to Gunnersbury Park in West London. Music festivals Lovebox and Citadel are relocating to the 180 acre park this summer, and there will be 213 studio, one and two bedroom apartments converted from a former office space nearby. One of the show apartments will be dressed by Linda Plant of Homerun and another by high street brand Habitat. The homes are a 10 minute walk from Kew Bridge station and 15 minutes away from Heathrow Airport. Call 020 3143 4888 or visit apt-living.co.uk



Teddington Gate, Richmond

From £529,995 for a two bed

This part-period conversion in the leafy suburb of Teddington is opening a new show apartment to entice buyers to south west London. Over 60 per cent of the homes in this Howarth Homes scheme are sold, but the two bedroom show home aims to persuade purchasers to buy one of the remaining 35 one and two bedroom apartments in a gated development near Royal Bushy Park. Spread across four floors, most of the flats are in the main building and each one comes with a private parking space. Visit teddingtongate.com



The West Works, Southall

From £389,000

Commuting times are set to be dramatically shortened at this new collection of homes in west London once the Elizabeth Line arrives at Southall station. It’s 10 minutes away from 302 studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments that will go on sale this Saturday and will see journey times to the City and Canary Wharf reduced to half an hour and Heathrow Airport to eight minutes. Other perks include cycle storage, a 25-year membership to a car club, and an Outstanding Ofsted rated primary school 10 minutes away. Call 020 8712 3497 or visit the-westworks.co.uk



Onyx Apartments, King's Cross

From £890,000

Sitting in the newly-created N1C postcode, these homes will sit on the Regent’s Canal alongside some high profile neighbours, including Central St Martins School of Art and Design, Nike and a Google campus. The 117 apartments will range from one to three bedrooms and are due to be completed in October around the same time as Coal Drops Yard, a new shopping hub. Residents will have access to six Underground lines and the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras. Call 020 3675 1367 or visit onyxapartments.co.uk