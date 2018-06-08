Alexandra Rogers

A former night commissioner has said he met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, only once for a photo opportunity during his one-year tenure.

During a London Assembly meeting yesterday, Philip Kolvin QC told members: "I did not meet the mayor or have any communication with him oral or written during my whole term of office with the exception of a photo opportunity before I started."

Chairman Tony Arbour said it was "shocking" given the mayor's "repeated public statements about how much the mayor values and supports London’s vibrant night time economy".

“It’s time the mayor didn’t think all problems and difficulties London faces can be solved with public relations opportunities," he said.

City Hall was contacted for comment.

Kolvin is now no longer a night commissioner after standing down from the post in January.

Conflict of interest concerns were raised over the fact that Kolvin is currently defending Uber in its battle to keep its licence in London. The appeal will take place later this month.

Uber has made a number of changes to woo TfL into renewing its licence, including applying for only a short-term (18-month) licence rather than five years to send out the message it was holding itself under constant review.

