You may have heard the stories of jobseekers finding it hard to line up a new position, saying employers are put off their tattoos, and now a YouGov study has looked into just how much it deters employers.

In a survey of 501 HR decision makers, YouGov found that more than half of employers are "substantially" less likely to hire someone with tattoos on their face, with a further 17 per cent saying it would make them "slightly" less likely to offer the individual concerned a job.

As for which tattoos were most likely to affect your job chances, those with face tattoos fared worst, followed by jobseekers with tattoos on their neck, then hands.

A quarter of employers weren't impressed with tattoos covering both arms though, saying that would make them much less likely hire to the person.

Still, 45 per cent of recruiters said they weren't too fussed on sleeve tattoos, and their presence would make no difference on their decision to employ a candidate.

It was a better outlook for those with tattoos just on their forearms and upper arms, while those with tattoos on their lower back fared best of all - presumably because an employer is unlikely to know the tattoo there exists at all...

But, very few employers said they would actually be more likely to hire someone with tattoos - between four and six per cent.

HR decision makers for a range of industries answered the survey, spanning construction, retail, finance and accounting, media, and real estate.

The tattoos most likely to affect your job chances 1. Face tattoos 2. Neck tattoos 3. Hand tattoos 5. Sleeve tattoos (covering one or both arms entirely) 6. Forearm tattoos 7. Upper arm tattoos 8. Lower back tattoos

