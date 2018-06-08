Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe is 'in the money' with £3.4m pay package

Alys Key

Sainsbury's chief executive is in line for a million pound pay rise this year, the supermarket revealed today.

Comprising a combination of fixed pay, bonus, and share awards, Coupe is to be awarded £3.4m, up from last year's £2.4m pay packet.

He was awarded an annual bonus of £427,000, having lost out on a bonus last year when the group failed to meet a threshold set out by the remuneration committee.

But Coupe was slammed for his high remuneration by MP Siobhan McDonagh, who has campaigned against changes to Sainsbury's staff contract changes. Although the changes will hand a pay rise to most Sainsbury's staff, some 9,000 will not benefit and could even be left worse off come 2020.

"What self-respecting Chief Executive would accept a million pound pay rise whilst simultaneously slashing the salaries of 9,000 of his most loyal and longstanding staff?" said McDonagh.

"Whilst Mike Coupe sings how he is ‘in the money’, his most dedicated staff are being made to work well, for less."

Coupe and fellow executives Kevin O'Byrne and John Rogers were were given bonuses based on profit and sales, but also on performance.

The report noted that Coupe had overseen the successful integration of Argos parent Home Retail Group into Sainsbury's and that he had strengthened customer knowledge with the acquisition of Nectar. The proposed merger with Asda, having been announced so recently and still being subject to approval, was not mentioned.

