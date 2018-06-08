Lush removes 'spycops' campaign from all shop windows

Alys Key

Lush has pulled its controversial "spy cops" campaign from stores, citing the safety of its staff.

The campaign featured a poster of a policeman with the caption "paid to lie" and tape reading "police have crossed the line", in protest against the handling of an inquiry into undercover police.

Read more: Lush stores take down posters following backlash to SpyCops campaign

In a short statement sent to City A.M., Lush said: "For the safety of our staff we have suspended the window."

The campaign called on home secretary Sajid Javid to listen to groups who accuse the inquiry into claims of wrongdoing by undercover officers of protecting the police.

Lush's campaign does not appear to have ended completely, though it has been removed from stores. It is still prominently featured on the cosmetics retailer's website and social media.

Read more: How Lush got it so wrong

Its presence on the high street caused some to call for a boycott of Lush products.

But politicians, lawyers and union officials all signed a letter earlier this week defending the move.

Meanwhile shadow chancellor John McDonnell expressed his support by posing with a pot of body lotion at one of Lush's stores.

Called into Lush shop to buy present and express my solidarity. Along with many of the victims of #spycops I am grateful to Lush for supporting the campaign for truth and justice. It’s appalling its staff have been intimidated because Lush stood up for us. Let’s stand up for them pic.twitter.com/Hwhxfq8ade — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) June 7, 2018

The row reached new heights on 1 June when a police officer tweeted that a poster had been removed after an off-duty officer spoke to a manager.

One of our officers went and had a polite and constructive discussion with the manager of @LushLtd Peterborough who then removed the display. Seems some of their staff are sensible and care about our feelings after all #Lushpolice #FlushLush pic.twitter.com/SatZFDW4mD — Liz Groom (@cambsfederation) June 1, 2018

Lush said on Saturday that some of its staff had been intimidated, as reports emerged of Lush stores taking down the display.

"However the campaign is still running for three weeks and we will be constantly weighing up what to do about the situation," a spokesperson said at the time.

Read more: Lush's profits are dissolving as dwindling US sales take their toll