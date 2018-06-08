Alys Key

Bookshops are calling on the government to give them a pubs-style business rates relief package.

Smaller bookshops with a rateable value of under £100,000 should be given a £1,000 discount, according to the Booksellers Association (BA).

The treasury made special allowances for British pubs last year before the first wave of revaluations hit businesses.

This helped an estimated 90 per cent of pubs in England to receive a discount.

The BA is now launching a campaign arguing that bookshops should be treated the same way, owing to their "community and cultural value".

“We know from our members that business rates are one of the biggest and most problematic costs to bookshops, who are already running on very thin margins," said Meryl Halls, MD of the BA.

"With today’s announcement, we aim to make ever clearer to government the clear link between bookshops and healthy communities and thriving and diverse high streets – and to make sure that the Government acknowledges – as it has already for pubs – the crucial role that bookshops play in the cultural, social and economic landscape of their communities, by granting them the same exemptions as pubs have received."

The announcement comes on the same day that Tesco boss Dave Lewis slammed the business rates system, saying it urgently needs reform.

Although local councils were able to distribute a £300m fund for businesses afflicted by rents rises last year, recipients were decided on a discretionary basis.

The campaign will be officially launched on Tuesday 12 June, which is also World Book Day, at an event in the Houses of Parliament.

