London mayor Sadiq Khan today confirmed the expansion of the ultra low emission zone in London, hitting thousands more polluting vehicles with a charge.

The zone will be rolled out to the North and South Circular boundary in 2021, with the initial ultra low emission zone beginning on the 8 April next year. The bigger version will cover an area 18 times larger than the central London one.

The ultra low emission zone From 8 April 2019 the following will all pay a daily charge of £12.50 to drive in central London, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year: Motorbikes that do not meet Euro 3 standards

Petrol cars and vans that do not meet Euro 4 standards

Diesel cars and vans that do not meet Euro 6 standards

Vehicles that do not comply with strict emission standards will be charged, and City Hall has estimated that around 100,000 cars, 35,000 vans, and 3,000 lorries could be affected by the expansion of the zone.

Drivers within the expanded zone using non-compliant vehicles will have to pay a daily charge of £12.50, 24 hours a day, every day of the year. That will operate on top of the congestion charge.

Across London, diesel buses, coaches and lorries will need to meet the Euro 6 standard. The stricter standards come as part of the mayor's efforts to clean up London's air pollution problem.

City Hall said that expanding the ultra low emission zone beyond central London and setting stricter standards for heavy vehicles across the capital will mean more than 100,000 Londoners no longer live in areas exceeding legal air quality limits in 2021. That would be a reduction of nearly 80 per cent compared to proceeding without expansion.

Khan said:

I promised hard-hitting measures to tackle our shameful air pollution and today City Hall is confirming the next stage of our plans to expand the Ultra-Low Emission Zone up to the north and south circular roads. We’re doing everything in our power to tackle this issue and are starting to see improvements in air quality with the wide-ranging action we’ve taken already on tackling the most polluting cars, and cleaning up our bus and taxi fleet. An expanded ultra low emission zone, in conjunction with the central London ULEZ, will really help transform the air that millions of Londoners breathe.

