Fuller's bets on new City pubs, hotels and hoppy beers for further growth

Alys Key

Fuller, Smith and Turner reported market-beating growth this morning, despite flat beer sales.

The pub operator and brewer is betting on bolt-on acquisitions to continue driving growth in the coming year. Dark Star brewery, Bel & The Dragon pub-hotels, and four well-known City watering holes have all been snapped up by the company.

The figures

Revenue was up three per cent to £403.6m in the 52 weeks to 31 March 2018. This was compared to a 53-week reporting period in the prior year.

Profit before tax increased by nine per cent to £43.6m.

Fuller's upped its annual dividend by four per cent to 19.55p.

But shares in the company fell 2.9 per cent in early trading.

Why it's interesting

The only sour point in a set of strong results was sales of Fuller's own brand beers.

Volumes were flat in the reporting period, impacting profits, and in the first nine weeks of the current financial year, sales were down three per cent.

This was in line with a tough beer market, while chief executive Simon Emeny also pointed out that drinking habits are changing.

"They’re drinking a range of products, high quality gins and more soft drinks," he told City A.M. "They will spend more per pint for high quality products."

Analysts at Numis said Fuller's was taking a "sensible approach" to the beer dip by strengthening its sales and marketing team.

The acquisition of independent Sussex brewer Dark Star is also expected to improve the situation, adding more hoppy beers to the portfolio.

On the retail side, Fuller's collaborated with six craft brewers to create an exclusive range for Waitrose. Emeny said this had been successful, and the group would do something similar in the near future.

Read more: Cocktails, craft beer and the Aperol boom help Young's Pubs beat the market

Meanwhile, the group's pub presence is growing. It has bought four City sites from We Are Bar Group, comprising three Jamies bars and The Saint in Paternoster square. These will be converted to Fuller's pubs with a total investment of £5.3m.

These will add to the company's already successful handful of pubs in the City, which include The Counting House, The Hydrant and The Victory.

In addition to these, Fuller's today announced that it has bought The Bel & The Dragon, a group of six pubs with 57 boutique bedrooms between them.

Chief executive Simon Emeny told City A.M. that the boutique pub hotel rooms were a "successful and growing" part of the business.

Read more: British beer sales declined in the first quarter

What Fuller's said

Emeny toasted the strong results, but said that he agreed with Tesco boss Dave Lewis that business rates must be reformed.

"I think it’s high time the government reformed the whole system because it simply isn’t fit for purpose," he told City A.M. "They weren't designed for the environment we’re competing in today. You’re now seeing communities losing shops, restaurants, and young employment. Tinkering with it isn't going to be sufficient."

Read more: House of Fraser has seen some staggering business rates rises