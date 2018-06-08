Alys Key

Games Workshop handed £5m in bonuses to its staff this year after profits almost doubled again.

In a trading update issued today ahead of the full results in July, the retailer said it had grown sales across all channels, including its high street shops, in the year to 3 June.

Turnover is expected to be £219m, with an additional £10m from royalties of the business's famous Warhammer brand.

Pre-tax profits are expected to be no less than £74m, almost double the £38.4m it made last year.

This builds on rapid growth in the previous year, when profits doubled as it expanded overseas operations.

The board has proposed a dividend of 30p per share.

Games Workshop has emerged as the unlikely success story of the retail world in recent times. Its share price has risen by more than 500 per cent in the last three years.

Early last month, analysts at Peel Hunt said that the release of new products in the summer was likely to bolster sales again in the year ahead.

Read more: Fantasy figures: Games Workshop triples its profit